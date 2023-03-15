 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Urination on woman on AI flight: DGCA tells HC it will place on record panel details where offender can appeal flying ban

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

During the hearing, the counsel for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said he will be placing on record the constitution of the committee within one week and Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight, can file the appeal there.

The DGCA Wednesday told the Delhi High Court it will place on record the details of a committee under the Civil Aviation Requirements for Unruly Passengers that will hear the appeal of Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight, against the 4-month flying ban slapped on him after the incident.

The DGCA made the submission when the court was hearing a plea by Mishra seeking direction to the authorities to expeditiously constitute an appellate committee in accordance with Rule 8.3 of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) for Unruly Passengers issued by the Office of the Director General of Civil Aviation.

Noting the submission of DGCA, Justice Prathiba M Singh listed the matter for further hearing on March 23.

During the hearing, the counsel for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said he will be placing on record the constitution of the committee within one week and Mishra can file the appeal there.