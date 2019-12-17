Urban Affairs minister launches DDA portal for registration of properties in unauthorised colonies

Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched a portal of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for registration of properties in unauthorised colonies in the city. Puri said that the the government is committed to benefit 50 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies.

Out of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, 1,500 have already been demarcated and maps of more than 1,100 have been uploaded on the portal, he said.

Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal was present on the occasion.

Puri also inaugurated a project for construction of a socio-cultural centre in Rohini that will cost Rs 350 crore.