Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Urban Affairs minister launches DDA portal for registration of properties in unauthorised colonies

Out of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, 1,500 have already been demarcated and maps of more than 1,100 have been uploaded on the portal, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
hardeep singh puri
hardeep singh puri

Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched a portal of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for registration of properties in unauthorised colonies in the city. Puri said that the the government is committed to benefit 50 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies.

Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal was present on the occasion.

Close

Puri also inaugurated a project for construction of a socio-cultural centre in Rohini that will cost Rs 350 crore.

Spread over 11 acres, the centre will be a nerve centre of Delhi's socio-cultural life, said local MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 08:56 pm

