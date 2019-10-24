Uran Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Uran Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Uran Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Uran constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Uran is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Raigad district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 77.93% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.29% in 2009.
