Uran Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Uran Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Uran is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Raigad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Uran Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 77.93% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.29% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Manohar Gajanan Bhoir won this seat by a margin of 811 votes, which was 0.41% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 197930 votes.