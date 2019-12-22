App
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

UPSSSC exams put off as candidates can't download admit cards as internet remains snapped

According to an official notification, these examinations for recruitment of junior assistants and computer operators will now be held on January 4 and January 10 respectively

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representation image
Representation image

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) announced on December 22 postponement of certain examinations that were scheduled to be held on December 24 and 26.

According to an official notification, these examinations for recruitment of junior assistants and computer operators will now be held on January 4 and January 10 respectively.

A decision to this effect was taken by UPSSSC chairman Pravir Kumar at an emergency meeting here after the controller of examinations conveyed that many candidates were unable to download their admit cards.

Close
The problem arose in view of the fact that Internet services have been suspended in several districts of the state following widespread anti-citizenship law protests.

First Published on Dec 22, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

