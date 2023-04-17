 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Upskilling helped 80% IT professionals future-proof their jobs, survey finds

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

The technology and IT services sector witnessed the largest upskilling demand among all industries in the country as per the Emeritus survey findings.

As per the World Economic Forum, over 50 percent of the global workforce will need to be reskilled by 2030.

More than 80 percent of IT industry professionals who undertook upskilling programmes were able to future-proof their careers, an Emeritus India Impact Survey found.

A 2023 report published by Deloitte found that with emerging technologies transforming workplaces globally, a skill gap would be inevitable. However, as per the recently released survey that was conducted in 2022, professionals from the software and IT services industry greatly benefitted from skills and training they could apply to their jobs through upskilling programmes.

As per the World Economic Forum, with existing job roles constantly evolving while new ones are emerging, over 50 percent of the global workforce -- which is close to a billion people – will need to be reskilled by 2030. This is reflected in the increasing interest among professionals and companies in the domains of software and IT services, as well as technology and innovation to upskill themselves, as per the findings of the Emeritus India Impact Survey 2022.

Among all the industries, the technology sector emerged as the largest industry witnessing upskilling demand, the report found. As many as 80 percent of the surveyed professionals in the technology and innovation industry reportedly picked up valuable tools and strategies that they could immediately apply to their work. Another 87 percent said that the programmes provided them with the skills and training needed to advance in their career.