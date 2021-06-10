UPSC to resume Civil Services 2020 Interview from August 2

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified that it will will resume interview for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 from August 2.

Earlier, the interview had begun in April but had to be stopped due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

After reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Test of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 from 02.08.2021, UPSC said in its notification.

It further said that the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly.

Candidates can download it from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

"No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained," the commission said.

UPSC Mains Result 2020 declared; check details

Candidates can click on the link to check the schedule for the personality test of Civil service examination 2020.

UPSC had earlier postponed the Civil Services preliminary examinations to October 21 which were scheduled to be held on June 27.

On April 19, it had also postponed the Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 interviews. These interviews were scheduled from April 20 to April 23. Also, the UPSC postponed personality test of all direct recruitment scheduled from April 20 onwards.