UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 35 posts at upsc.gov.in, check details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on November 14 invited applications for online recruitment for 35 vacancies on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on its official website i.e upsc.gov.in.

As per UPSC official notification, the last date to apply is December 3. Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fees of Rs 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India (SBI) by cash, or by using net banking facility of SBI, or by using visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fees for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community.

The recruitment is opened for the following post - public health specialist Grade- III, assistant professor/Sr. tutor, medical officer, staff nurse, and assistant director. The recruitment for these posts are from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Tourism.

The notification also stated that candidates are requested to apply only online against the application on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website and not write to the Commission for Application forms.

Post Department Vacancy Qualification Age Limit Public Health Specialist Grade III Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 17 At least three years’ experience in the concerned Specialty after obtaining the first Post- Graduate degree or 5 years’ experience in the Speciality after obtaining the Post- Graduate Diploma. 40 Assistant Professor/Sr. Tutor Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 1 About 5 years’ experience in Nursing of which 3 years should be either in Public Health Teaching or Nursing Service.(according to nature of duties assigned. 40 Medical Officer Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation 2 Two years’ professional experience. 35 Staff Nurse Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation 2 Passed 10+2 Examination from a recognized Board or University; and (ii) Grade ‘A’ (Three Years) Diploma/Certificate in General Nursing and Midwifery or Degree in Nursing from a recognized University or Institution. (iii) Registration with Indian/State Nursing Council. 30 Assistant Director Ministry of Tourism 13 Three years’ experience in the field of public relations or publicity or administrative work including two years’ experience in the field of tourism and hospitality in the Central Government or State Government or Union territories or Public Sector Undertaking or Universities or recognised research institutions or semi-government or statutory or autonomous organisations or recognised educational institutions or listed private organisations. Diploma or Certificate of foreign language course (other than English) for a minimum period of six months. 30

Important notes for candidates:

>> Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each post and pay the fee for each post in the prescribed manner.

>>Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.

>>The printout of the online application and the following Original Documents/ Certificates along with self attested copies and other items specified in the Summon Letter for interview are to be produced at the time of interview, failing which the candidate would not be allowed to appear in the Interview in which case such candidate will not be entitled to receive the Commission’s contribution towards travelling expenses.

>>However, the travelling expenses will be provided at a rate corresponding to the amount of the Second Class Mail railway fare by the shortest route to the place of interview from the Railway Station nearest to the normal place of residence of the candidate or from which he actually performs the journey, whichever, is nearer to the place of interview, and back to the same station or the amount of Railway fare actually incurred by the candidate whichever is less. Details of this will be furnished when candidates are called for interview.

>>Candidates will be informed of the final result in due course through UPSC website/ Employment News.

>>The Commission may grant higher initial pay to candidates adjudged meritorious in the interview

>>The use of mobile phones are banned in the campus of the UPSC examination/interview hall.