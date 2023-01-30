 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

UPSC recommends Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi as next DCGI

PTI
Jan 30, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended to the government his name as the successor to Dr V G Somani, whose extended tenure will end mid-February

Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission secretary-cum-scientific director Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi has been recommended to be the next Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended to the government his name as the successor to Dr V G Somani, whose extended tenure will end mid-February, officials said.

The UPSC recommendation has to be approved by the Health Ministry, followed by approval of the Appointments Committee of Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.

Dr Somani, Dr Raghuvanshi and Dr Jai Prakash, senior principal scientific officer at the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), appeared for interviews conducted by the UPSC last week.