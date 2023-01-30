English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Watch Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya now.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    UPSC recommends Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi as next DCGI

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended to the government his name as the successor to Dr V G Somani, whose extended tenure will end mid-February

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

    Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission secretary-cum-scientific director Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi has been recommended to be the next Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended to the government his name as the successor to Dr V G Somani, whose extended tenure will end mid-February, officials said.

    The UPSC recommendation has to be approved by the Health Ministry, followed by approval of the Appointments Committee of Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.

    Dr Somani, Dr Raghuvanshi and Dr Jai Prakash, senior principal scientific officer at the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), appeared for interviews conducted by the UPSC last week.