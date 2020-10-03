UPSC Prelims Exam 2020 | Delhi Metro to begin operations at 6 am on October 4

To help the applicants appearing for the civil services preliminary 2020 examination, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on October 3 informed that its services would start at 6 am on all lines and stations on October 4.

The move is aimed at helping aspirants reach their exam centres for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examinations 2020. "To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October," DMRC wrote on Twitter.

UPSC Prelims 2020: Supreme Court dismisses plea to postpone exams.