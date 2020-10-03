172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|upsc-prelims-exam-2020-delhi-metro-to-begin-operations-at-6-am-on-october-4-5918571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 04:48 PM IST

UPSC Prelims Exam 2020 | Delhi Metro to begin operations at 6 am on October 4

The move is aimed at helping aspirants reach their exam centres for Union Public Service Commission preliminary examinations 2020.

Saurav Mukherjee

To help the applicants appearing for the civil services preliminary 2020 examination, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on October 3 informed that its services would start at 6 am on all lines and stations on October 4.

The move is aimed at helping aspirants reach their exam centres for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examinations 2020. "To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October," DMRC wrote on Twitter.

UPSC Prelims 2020: Supreme Court dismisses plea to postpone exams.

Here's is the tweet by DMRC:
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 04:48 pm

