Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to next hear exam postponement matter on September 30

An SC bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Krishna Murari and BR Gavai heard the matter and asked UPSC to file an affidavit citing the logical reasons for not postponing the examination.

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court will hear a plea pertaining to postponement of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary exam scheduled for October 4.

This is after a petition was filed by aspirants seeking postponement of the civil services preliminary examinations due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the torrential rains across the country. The petitioners had stated travel difficulties and virus risks to seek a postponement.

Every year, 1 million candidates appear for the prelims examination for entry into various administrative posts in the government. In 2020, the exam is scheduled for October 4. The shortlisted candidates will write the main examination on January 8, 2021.

Advocate Naresh Kaushik appearing for UPSC said that deferment of the examination will hurt the process. He added that UPSC will find it completely impossible to agree with this.

The UPSC prelims was originally scheduled to be held on May 20. However, it was postponed to October 4 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

An SC bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Krishna Murari and BR Gavai heard the matter and asked UPSC to file an affidavit citing the logical reasons for not postponing the examination.

This affidavit will be filed by September 29 and the matter will be taken up for hearing a day later.

The UPSC Result 2019 showed that only 0.1 percent of the total applicants were selected in the list released by the commission. A total of 800,000 candidates had appeared for the UPSC Prelims 2019, of which 12,000 were selected for the UPSC Mains Examination. Finally, 829 candidates were shortlisted after the interview.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 11:51 am

