you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPSC Prelims 2020 date: UPSC civil services exam 2020 date may be declared on upsc.gov.in on May 20

UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination was scheduled to happen on May 31, 2020 earlier but due to nationwide lockdown across the country to stop the spread of coronavirus the exam dates has been deferred.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) may declare the revised UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam 2020 dates on its website https://upsc.gov.in/ on May 20 (today).

Candidates can check this link directly for exam-related notifications.

UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination was scheduled to happen on May 31, 2020, earlier but was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

UPSC had said on its website “The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020, stands deferred. A decision on a fresh date of the examination will be made available on 20 May after assessing the situation,”.

In two successive stages the Civil Services Examination will consist of:

>> Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination

>> Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for selection of candidates for the various services and posts

According to a report by the Business Insider, the Central recruitment agency was supposed to roll out the admit cards last week to fill out over 700 vacancies.

A special meeting of the Commission held on April 15, 2020, to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. had also deferred a personality test for Civil Services Examination 2019 was scheduled between March 23 to April 3.

"A decision on fresh dates for the remaining Civil Services-2019 Personality Tests will be taken after May 3, 2020, following the second phase of the lockdown," a release said.

However, with the lockdown extended until May 31 these tests have been further deferred and the revised dates are yet to be released.

There is no clear number available on the number of candidates applying for the civil services exams every year but some reports quote it as being close to 10 lakh.

First Published on May 20, 2020 11:43 am

