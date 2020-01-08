UPSC NDA registration 2020: Application process begins; Check out steps to apply

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has called for applications for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) for 2020.

According to a release, the online applications can be filled until 6 pm on January 28, 2020, and can be withdrawn from February 4 to February 11 till 6 pm.

The examination will be conducted by the UPSC on April 19 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, and the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) that will begin from January 2, 2021.

There are a total of 418 vacancies with 208 for the Army, 42 for the Navy, and 120 for the Air Force, including 28 for ground duties.

There are 48 vacancies available from the Naval Academy as part of their 10+2 cadet entry scheme.

Eligibility criteria

According to the release, only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2001, and not later than July 1, 2004, are eligible.

Those willing to apply the Army wing of the NDA must be 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of school education or equivalent examination conducted by a state education board or a University.

Those looking to enter apply for the Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy must have equivalent educational qualifications, but must also have taken Physics and Mathematics as their subjects.

“Vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy,” read the release.

Candidates, with certain expectations, are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 either by depositing the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using net banking facility of SBI or by using an accepted form of card payments.

Here is how you can apply:

-Click on the NDA exam notification in the “What’s new” carousel.

-Click on the Exam Notification: National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) for 2020.

- Once on the page, hit the “Click here” link (check screenshot below)

-Click on the “Part-I Registration” link, read the guidelines carefully, click “yes” at the end of the page, and fill out the form.

-Click on the “Part-II Registration” link, and fill out the details.

-Pay the fees, and upload the signature and passport size photograph.