UPSC Mains Result 2020 declared; check details

UPSC Mains Result 2020: The shortlisted candidates are required to fill an online form to appear for the interview round between March 25 and April 5.

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 06:51 PM IST
UPSC candidates clearing the main exams are eligible to appear for the interview round (Representative image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on March 23 declared the UPSC main result 2020. The written exams were held earlier this year, between January 8 and January 17.

The shortlisted candidates are eligible for the interview round - based on which the final call would be taken on their selection.

The UPSC has released the roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the main examination and are eligible to appear for the interview. The selected candidates are required to fill the online form available on the Commission's website to give preference of their services and cadre.

The form needs to be submitted online, on upsconline.nic.in, between March 25 and April 5.

"The interview will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069," the UPSC said in an official statement.

"The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission's Website www.upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.in," the statement read.

The candidates who would clear the interview round would be inducted into either the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service or other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).
first published: Mar 23, 2021 06:26 pm

