App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPSC Mains 2019 result declared on official website

Candidates, who appeared for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019 from September 20 to September 29, 2019, can check their score though the direct link

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the UPSC Civil Services Main 2019 result on January 14.

The result was announced by the examination conducting authority Union Public Service Commission on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Candidates, who appeared for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019 from September 20 to September 29, 2019, can check their score though the direct link.

Close

How to check your score:

related news

Step 1: Click on UPSC official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Look for Civil Services (Main) Written Examination, 2019

Step 3: Click on the UPSC Civil Service Main Result 2019

Step 4: Enter the roll number

Step 5: Download your UPSC Result 2019, UPSC Main Result 2019, UPSC Civil Service Main Result 2019 and keep a print out for future use

Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned on the sheet have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other central services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

Those candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims related to their age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) (if applicable) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their interview.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #education #India #UPSC

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.