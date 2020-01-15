UPSC Mains 2019 result declared on official website

Candidates, who appeared for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019 from September 20 to September 29, 2019, can check their score though the direct link
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the UPSC Civil Services Main 2019 result on January 14.
The result was announced by the examination conducting authority Union Public Service Commission on its official website upsc.gov.in.
Candidates, who appeared for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019 from September 20 to September 29, 2019, can check their score though the direct link.
How to check your score:
Step 1: Click on UPSC official website upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Look for Civil Services (Main) Written Examination, 2019
Step 3: Click on the UPSC Civil Service Main Result 2019
Step 4: Enter the roll number
Step 5: Download your UPSC Result 2019, UPSC Main Result 2019, UPSC Civil Service Main Result 2019 and keep a print out for future use
Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned on the sheet have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other central services (Group 'A' and Group 'B').Those candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims related to their age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) (if applicable) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their interview.