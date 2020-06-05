App
India
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPSC exam date 2020 | UPSC Prelims 2020 new date may be declared on June 5; check details on upsc.gov.in

UPSC exam date 2020: Union Public Services Commission is expected to announce UPSC Prelims 2020 new date on its website upsc.gov.in after its meeting on June 5, 2020

Representative Image
Representative Image

UPSC exam date 2020 for the UPSC Prelims 2020 is expected to be announced by Union Public Service Commission announced on June 5.

Candidates can check the details for UPSC Prelims date 2020 on the commission's official website upsc.gov.in or directly on its exam notifications page.

The dates for the UPSC Forest Services Prelims is also expected to be released likely on June 6, reported the Hindustan Times.

The commission had already informed in a previous notice that the exam dates would be announced after the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country is assessed on June 5, 2020.

related news

All aspiring candidates have been advised to track the official website for updates.

Initially, the exams were supposed to be conducted on May 31, but it was postponed due to the pandemic outbreak and the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain its spread. Then the UPSC had decided to release the revised dates for the civil service exams on May 20, which had also got delayed.

The official notice released by the commission reads: “With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020. Details of the new calendar of examinations will be published on the UPSC website, after the Commission’s meeting on June 5, 2020.”

In two successive stages the Civil Services Examination 2020 is expected to consist of:

>> Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination

>> Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for selection of candidates for the various services and posts

The candidates who are eligible to take up the exam will have to possess an e-Admit card that they can download from the official website. This year, admit cards will not be sent via post.

There is no clear number available on the number of candidates applying for the civil services exams every year but some reports quote it as being close to 10 lakh. The exam is usually conducted in the month of April or May.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 01:15 pm

