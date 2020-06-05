App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPSC revised Calendar 2020: UPSC Civil Services Prelims on October 4, Mains from January 8, 2021

UPSC revised date: To check revised schedule for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020, candidates can log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
UPSC revised exam dates 2020: The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2020, will be conducted on October 4, 2020, as per the revised schedule released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Candidates can log on to the official website — upsc.gov.in — to check the revised schedule. The Civil Services (Main) Examination will be held from January 8, 2021, onward. Meanwhile, personality tests/interviews for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019, for the remaining candidates will be resumed from July 20, 2020, and candidates will be informed individually.

This comes after the commission has informed in a previous notice that the exam dates would be announced after the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country is assessed on June 5, 2020.

The preliminary examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 31. However, it was postponed in light of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, around 10 lakh civil services aspirants have reportedly registered for the UPSC prelims.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages:

>>  The first is the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination which consists of objective/multiple-choice questions. This again consists of two papers-- the General Ability Test (GAT) and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), both of which are compulsory. Only those candidates who clear the Preliminary exam are eligible for the next round.

>> The next stage is the Civil Services (Main) Examination, with several papers to be conducted over a period of five days.

>> The final state is the interview or personality test, which is counted as a part of the Main exam.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #education #India #Union Public Service Commission

