UPSC exam calendar 2021: Civil Services prelims on June 27, check out full schedule at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule of examinations and recruitment tests to be conducted in the year 2021. The new schedule has been uploaded on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the revised 2021 exam dates here.

Just like this year when the annual UPSC calendar had to be modified due to the coronavirus pandemic, changes were also made to the 2021 examination schedule.

For instance, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, which is usually held around May-end or early June, will be conducted on June 27 next year. The notification for the same will be released on February 10 and the deadline for application is March 2, 2021. Meanwhile, the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021, is scheduled to commence on September 17.

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2021, will be held on February 7 while CDS Examination (II), 2021, will be conducted on November 14.

In 2020, the CSE prelims were supposed to be held in May but got deferred to October 4, 2020, due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The UPSC examinations are conducted to recruit Group A and B officials along with IAS, IFS, and IPS officials.