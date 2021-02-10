UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 registration to begin today

Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to start the online registration process for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 on February 10. As per UPSC’s annual calendar for 2021, the notification will be released on the day and the option to register for the exam will be open till March 2.

Candidates who are willing to register themselves for the exam can visit UPSC’s official website - upsc.gov.in.

Those who clear the Preliminary exam will be allowed to appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021, which is scheduled on September 17, 2021, according to UPSC’s annual calendar.

UPSC conducts Civil Services Examination for recruitment every year for the selection of candidates in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and other civil services.

In a related development, the Centre told the Supreme Court of India on February 9 that it is against granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and would get one more chance this year provided they are not age barred, as it would be discriminatory to other candidates.

The Centre told this to a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar which reserved its verdict on a plea, which had sought one more chance in the UPSC's civil services exam to those aspirants who could not appear in their last attempt in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners had earlier argued that there should be one-time relaxation on age limit for the aspirants.

On February 5, the Centre had filed a note in the apex court which said, Relaxation, only to the extent of providing one extra attempt for Civil Service Examination (CSE), specifically limited to CSE-2021, may be granted to only those candidates who appeared for CSE-2020 as their last permissible attempt and are otherwise not age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021.

The top court on September 30 last year had refused to postpone the UPSC civil services preliminary exam because of the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country. However, it had directed the central government and the UPSC to consider granting an extra chance to candidates who have their last attempt in 2020, with a corresponding extension of the upper age-limit.