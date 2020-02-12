UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020: Applications process begins, here is how to apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has thrown open the registration for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020. The deadline to apply for the examination is March 3 till 6 pm.

The UPSC CSE (Prelims) 2020 will be held on May 31.

Candidates can apply for the same online at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. Detailed instructions for filling up the online applications are available on the same website.

Eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card can be downloaded from the UPSC website.

Candidates need to have details of one photo ID card-- Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, passport, driving licence or any other photo ID card issued by the Central or state government. The details of this photo ID card will have to be provided by the candidate at the time of filling up the online application form. Candidates will also have to upload a scanned copy of the same photo ID, the details of which have been entered in the online application.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two stages: the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and the Civil Services (Main) Examination.

The preliminary exam consists of objective-type questions, and candidates must clear the same to proceed to the main exam. The main exam consists of a written exam and an interview round.

To be eligible for the exam, a candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2020.

Additionally, every candidate appearing for the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six attempts at the examination. This restriction on the number of attempts, however, does not apply in the case of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe candidates who are otherwise eligible. The number of attempts permissible to candidates belonging to ‘other backward classes’, who are otherwise eligible, has been capped at nine.