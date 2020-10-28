UPSC CDS (I) 2021 exam application form available at upsc.gov.in till November 17

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released an official notification for the Combined Defence Services CDS (I) 2021 examination on its official website upsc.gov.in on October 28. With this, an online application link has been activated at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, which will remain open till 6 pm on November 17.

Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their applications from November 24 to 31. The 2021 UPSC CDS (I) examination will be held on February 7, 2021 and candidates will be issued e-admission certificate three weeks before the exam begins.

There is a total of 345 vacancies for UPSC CDS (I) 2021 and students who crack the exams will become eligible for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and India Air Force Academy. There are 100 vacancies in Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, 26 in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, 32 in Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, 170 in Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras), and another 17 in Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

To qualify for IMA and OTA Chennai, candidates must hold a degree from a recognised university or equivalent. To qualify for INA, candidates must hold an engineering degree from a recognised university or equivalent institution, while the educational qualification required for admission to the Air Force Academy is a degree from a recognised university or Bachelor of Engineering. Having physics and mathematics as subjects at 10+2 level is compulsory.