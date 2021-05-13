UPSC 2021 prelim exams postponed to October 21

Representational image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the Civil Services preliminary examinations to October 21. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held on June 27.

The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Commission said in a statement issued on May 13.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021. Now, this examination will be held on October 10, 2021," said the statement released by the UPSC.

This marks the second consecutive year when the UPSC exam schedule has been derailed. In 2020, the preliminary examination was rescheduled from May 31 to October 4. The main examination was also eventually delayed, but conducted earlier this year.

The interview round for the 2020 batch candidates has been put on hold due to the alarming coronavirus situation in the country.

The second pandemic wave has also led to the postponement of other key entrance examinations, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for polytechnic courses and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam for postgraduate admissions.