App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPSC 2019 exam results announced; here is how you can check

A total of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2018. A total of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Considered the toughest examination in the country, the test was held in September-October 2018 and the interviews for personality test were held in February-March 2019. About 800,000 candidates had appeared for the preliminary examination in 2018.

The topper this year is Kanishak Kataria, who is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

The civil services examination is the entry point into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) as well as Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Here is how you can check the results for UPSC:

> Go to the UPSC website

> Click on the civil services examination results link

> Check your roll number

> Take a printout for future reference
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

WATCH | Rayudu, Watson Close to Finding Form of Last Season: Hussey

A Parliamentarian for Record 40 years, Jagjivan Ram Had Earned Immense ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

News18 Wrap: US Says No F16s Missing, Survey Reveals Majority Want Mod ...

Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Ele ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: As BSEB Set to Declare Matric Result Tom ...

In A 'Goodwill Gesture', Pakistan to Release 360 Indian Prisoners This ...

RAW Movie Review: It’s All About John Abraham

Kumaraswamy Gets Emotional Again, Begs People Not to Fall for Modi's ' ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Lok Sabha polls: BJP has edge in Assam's tea belts as locals blame for ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Will Daenerys Targaryen's dragons fly again ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KKR in Bangalore: Kuldeep Yadav removes Vi ...

Exclusive: This beautiful 300 year old fort-resort has become Salman K ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.