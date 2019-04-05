UPSC 2019 exam results announced; here is how you can check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2018. A total of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Considered the toughest examination in the country, the test was held in September-October 2018 and the interviews for personality test were held in February-March 2019. About 800,000 candidates had appeared for the preliminary examination in 2018.

The topper this year is Kanishak Kataria, who is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

The civil services examination is the entry point into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) as well as Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Here is how you can check the results for UPSC:

> Go to the UPSC website

> Click on the civil services examination results link

> Check your roll number

> Take a printout for future reference