UP's law and order 'completely failed' to provide security to children, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on August 16 alleged that Uttar Pradesh's law-and-order system had "failed" to provide protection to women and children Her remarks came after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

"UP is at the top when it comes to crime against children," she said in a Facebook post in Hindi. "In the last few days, there have been reports of crime against children from many places in UP that will shake you up."

"UP's law and order system has completely failed to provide protection to children, girls and women. Surprisingly, after every incident, the UP police first gets in to cover-up mode," the Congress general secretary alleged.

Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the state government over the use of smart meters, claiming that people were getting high amount of electricity bills due to it.

"UP government should stop exploitation in the name of smart meters and compensate for the loss after an investigation," she added.