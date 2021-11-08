MARKET NEWS

Fatehgarh jail riot: Inmates take control of jail in Uttar Pradesh, hold officials captive

The clash in Fatehgarh district jail began on November 7 when the inmates started pelting stones at the policemen after they learnt about the death of an inmate, Sandeep Yadav

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
The video purportedly showing Shivam claiming that he was hit by a bullet fired by the jailor while he was trying to close the gates of the barrack surfaced later in the afternoon. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)


Attempts are being made to pacify inmates at Fatehgarh district jail in Uttar Pradesh. They are the ones who have taken control of the correctional facility and are holding a few jail officials captive after the November 7 clash that allegedly killed a prisoner and injured about 30 policemen.

Two deputy jailors Akhilesh Kumar and Shailesh Kumar are in their captivity, reported Hindustan Times citing officials.

The clash began on November 7 when the inmates started pelting stones at the policemen after they learnt about the death of an inmate, Sandeep Yadav, who was admitted to Saifai Medical College a few days ago as he was suffering from dengue.

The police, however, claimed that another prisoner, Shivam, who died later, was also suffering from an ailment and lost his life while being taken to the hospital on the day. But in a purported video, which surfaced on social media, Shivam claimed before his death that he suffered a bullet injury. The video purportedly showing Shivam claiming that he was hit by a bullet fired by the jailor while he was trying to close the gates of the barrack surfaced later in the afternoon.

"Around 8.45 am, the district jail officials requested for police force. On reaching the jail, senior officials learnt that one Sandeep Yadav, who was undergoing life imprisonment in a dowry case since 2012, had got infected by dengue on November 5. He was referred to Saifai Medical College, where he died yesterday (Saturday). Today, when tea was given to the inmates around 8.30 am, they attacked the deputy jailor,” Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told reporters earlier on November 7.

"Subsequently, there was stone pelting and arson in the barrack, and this was done by inmates with a criminal mindset. The police force then managed to control the situation. In this, 30 policemen were injured, and the deputy jailor, too, was attacked by the inmates," he added.

According to the report, the security guard and police fired tear gas to disperse the prisoners and regain control of the jail, but it did not work.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) and the district magistrate were presently busy pacifying the inmates at the jail premises, Farrukhabad’s additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ajaypal Singh told the publication.

(With inputs from PTI)
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Nov 8, 2021 09:39 am

