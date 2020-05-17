App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP's 6.5 lakh migrant workers reached state: Official

Now, 11 trains will depart from Delhi on a daily basis to various districts of the state

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said a total of 16.50 lakh migrant workers have already returned to the state.

"So far 16.50 lakh migrant labourers have returned to the state through trains, buses and other transports. Till Sunday morning, 6.65 lakh migrant workers arrived by 522 Shramik Special trains," said Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi. Awasthi also said trains arrived in UP from Delhi for the first time on Saturday.

“Now, 11 trains will depart from Delhi on a daily basis to various districts of the state,” he added. "Till Saturday, the railway has been paid Rs 6 crore. By Monday, an additional Rs 30 crore will be paid to the Indian Railways," Awasthi said.

He added that instructions have been given to all district magistrates to acquire private vehicles and school vehicles on decided rates, so that labourers can be sent to safer places. The district magistrates have been asked to arrange 200 vehicles, he said in a statement here.

First Published on May 17, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #India #migrants #Uttar Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown 4.0: All your questions answered

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Here's a complete list of reforms announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman under Rs 20 lakh crore financial package

Lockdown 4.0: Plan to ease restrictions in Delhi to be announced on Monday, says Arvind Kejriwal

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

