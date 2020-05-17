UP's 6.5 lakh migrant workers reached state: Official

Now, 11 trains will depart from Delhi on a daily basis to various districts of the state
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said a total of 16.50 lakh migrant workers have already returned to the state.
"So far 16.50 lakh migrant labourers have returned to the state through trains, buses and other transports. Till Sunday morning, 6.65 lakh migrant workers arrived by 522 Shramik Special trains," said Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi. Awasthi also said trains arrived in UP from Delhi for the first time on Saturday.
“Now, 11 trains will depart from Delhi on a daily basis to various districts of the state,” he added. "Till Saturday, the railway has been paid Rs 6 crore. By Monday, an additional Rs 30 crore will be paid to the Indian Railways," Awasthi said.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world
Date: May 19