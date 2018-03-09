App
Mar 09, 2018 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uproar in Himachal Pradesh Assembly over transfer of dead government employees

Soon after the Question Hour began, Congress MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan gave an adjournment notice, whereas other opposition member demanded suspension of business to discuss the issue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bhartiya Janata Party and Congress, two main parties in Himachal Pradesh, exchanged barbs over alleged transfer of 20,000 government employees, which include even those who are already dead.

The Opposition legislators, led by Congress, alleged that even dead employees were shown as transferred and staged a walkout from the House on the second day of the Budget session.

Soon after the Question Hour began, Congress MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan gave an adjournment notice as other opposition member demanded suspension of business to discuss the issue.

Soon, a commotion began as opposition and treasury benches traded charges. Congress accusing two-month-old Jai Ram Thakur-led government in the state to have executed 20,000 transfers in its short tenure.

The speaker then cited the rule number 67 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in HP Legislative Assembly which requires speaker’s consent to allow a motion for adjournment. In response, the Congress MLAs staged a walkout.

The Law and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj condemned the walkout by the opposition and accused Congress of transferring 5 lakh government employees in its reign. “Staging walkouts from the House is the only strategy of the Congress party. The government is ready to take up the matter,” he said.

“I am hurt by the manner in which the Congress legislators are behaving in the House and seeking adjournment over non-serious issues under rule 67,” Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

