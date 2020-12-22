UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1,473 posts @uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on December 22 has invited applications to apply for UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the UPSSC official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the candidates can start the application process from today i.e. December 22 and the last date to apply for the post is January 22, 2021, whereas the last date for online fee payment is January 18.

The recruitment is to fill 1,473 posts of which 991 posts are for men in the Government Inter Colleges (GIC) and 482 posts for women in Government Girls Inter Colleges (GGIC).

The age limit of the candidates is between 21 to 40 years which means they should be not born earlier than July 2, 1980 and not later than July 1, 1999.

In order to complete the application process, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 125 for those belonging under the unreserved/ EWS/ OBC category. Candidates under SC/ST candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 65, whereas for handicapped candidates the fee is Rs 25. The payment of the application fee should be done via online mode which includes Net Banking/ Debit or Credit card along with other payment modes.

The selection of the candidates will be done through preliminary examination and main examination.

According a LIVE Hindustan report, every year the final selection is done after an interview which is conducted post a screening test. However, this year there will no interviews.

The final list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the UPPSC main examination. The exam dates and the center information will be given to the candidates through e-admit card. Candidates are requested to read the official notification on the UPPSC official website and check the eligibility criteria before applying.