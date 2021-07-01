MARKET NEWS

UPI transactions surge to Rs 5.47 lakh crore in June

PTI
July 01, 2021 / 10:25 PM IST
BHIM is an Indian mobile payment app developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, based on the Unified Payments Interface

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) enabled digital transactions surged 11.6 percent month-on-month to Rs 5.47 lakh crore in June 2021, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed on July 1.

In May 2021, the UPI transactions stood at Rs 4.91 lakh crore.

In terms of numbers, there were as many as 2.80 billion (280 crore) transactions during the month under review, as against 2.53 billion (253 crore) in May, according to the NPCI data.

Notably, the NPCI is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. It is an initiative of the Reserve Bank and Indian Banks' Association (IBA) for creating a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in India.

The unified payments interface of NPCI allows financial transactions by bringing multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application.
