Upendra Kushwaha meets Tejashwi Yadav

Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha on October 26 met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Arwal district.

The meeting assumes significance as earlier in the day BJP president Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced in the national capital that their parties will contest equal number of Lok Sabha seats in the state and the RLSP and LJP will remain with the NDA.

A picture of Kushwaha and Tejashwi Yadav's meeting has been shared by the RJD on its mobile app.

Though the details were not immediately available, Kushwaha meeting the top leader of rival combination on a day Shah talked about seat-sharing arrangements in the NDA assumes political significance.

Shah told reporters in New Delhi that an announcement on the number of seats of NAD allies in Bihar, including Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP and Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP, will be declared in two-three days.

To a question about whether Kushwaha, whose equation with Kumar is far from cordial, will remain a part of the NDA, Shah answered in affirmative and asserted the alliance will do better than the last polls when it had won 31 seats.

"All four parties will remain part of the NDA," he said.