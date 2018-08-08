App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Updation of date of birth more than once may require visit to UIDAI office

These change have been incorporated in the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016, and has come into effect from July 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Changes in date of birth of an Aadhaar holder "more than once" may entail a visit to the regional office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), according to a recent official notification.

"...Provided that the date of birth of resident can be updated only once. In case, the date of birth is to be updated more than once, it can only be done through an exception handling process which may require the resident to visit the Regional Office (RO) of the UIDAI," the Aadhaar-issuing body said in the notification.

These changes have been incorporated in the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016, and have come into effect from July 31.

According to sources, thus far changes to the date of birth could be made through a visit to the enrolment centres and updates could be made more than once through the same mode.

Now, after making changes once, any subsequent updation will require a visit to UIDAI's Regional Office (RO).

The UIDAI will also start a new service from April next to help Aadhaar holders who do not have valid proof of residence of current location to update their address easily by using a letter containing a secret PIN, according to the authority.

The new service is proposed to start from April 1, according to the same notification by UIDAI.

"Residents, who are not having acceptable proof of Address may submit their request for address verification through Aadhaar letter having secret PIN. Once the letter is received by the resident, he/she can use the secret PIN to update his/her address in Aadhaar on the SSUP (Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal) online portal," the UIDAI notification said.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 09:02 pm

