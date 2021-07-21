Update Aadhaar mobile number at doorstep, thanks to your postman

The service will be provided through of 650 IPPB branches and 146,000 postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks, IPPB said in a statement. (File Image)

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has said individuals can update the mobile number linked with their Aadhaar card with the help of a postman at their doorstep.

The service will be provided through 650 IPPB branches and 146,000 postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks, IPPB said in a statement.

"With linking of many other services such as PAN, driving license, EPFO, and subsidized ration with Aadhaar, updating of mobile number in Aadhaar has become critical for all citizens from utility and security perspective. The mobile update service of UIDAI through the ubiquitous and accessible network of post offices, postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks will help in actualizing IPPB's vision of serving the underserved and unbanked areas, and bridging the digital divide," said J Venkatramu, MD & CEO, India Post Payments Bank.

The IPPB will also enable child enrolment service through its network, it said.

As on March 31, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued 128.99 crore Aadhaar numbers to residents of India, according to a PTI report.