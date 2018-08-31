UPA ignored Boeing competitor’s EADS representations in $2.2 billion naval aircraft deal

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had overlooked representations by the main competitor on alleged deviations, much before the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) discovered irregularities, in a $2.2 billion deal to procure P-8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The CAG report had slammed the UPA government for signing a separate product support agreement with Boeing while its competitor EADS (now Airbus Military) had included this cost in their bid. According to the newspaper report, EADS had at that point made several representations highlighting this.

EADS had then flagged almost all major issues highlighted in the CAG report, including denial of some key technologies that were demonstrated during flight trials, the report added.

Earlier this month, the Defence Ministry had begun looking into files of the deal signed by the UPA government to procure Boeing maritime reconnaissance aircraft as part of an internal inquiry. The latter was launched after the CAG slammed the deal, hinting at favouritism.

The contract files were being reviewed by the ministry following the CAG report and some discrepancies were noticed at the preliminary stage. The Centre said it may rope in investigation agencies at a later stage, if the matter needed to be probed further.

The 2009 defence deal had come under fire after the central auditor stated in a report that aircraft manufacturer Boeing was favoured as the UPA government ‘enhanced’ a financial bid by the only competitor EADS CASA, EADS then Spanish subsidiary, during the selection process.

CAG alleged that had the proper price determination method been followed, EADS CASA’s offering of the A319 aircraft would have been cheaper.

While the contract was awarded by the UPA in 2009 to meet immediate requirements of the Navy, the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government had also ordered at least four additional aircraft based on positive feedback from the Navy. The new deal, valued at $1 billion, was signed in 2016 and the aircraft are expected to be inducted into the Navy soon.