UP woman seeks divorce because husband loves her too much

A resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district reportedly sought to divorce her husband because he loved her “too much”.

The woman approached the Sharia Court in Sambhal seeking a divorce within 18 months of her marriage.

The grounds on which she wanted to divorce her husband, however, left the court perplexed. According to Hindi daily Dainik Jagran the woman had claimed that she feels frustrated because her husband loves her “too much”. The couple had reportedly not fought in the first 18 months of their marriage, which is why the woman was “fed up”.

She even complained about the fact that he helps her with household chores and cooks too. The Hindi daily quoted her as saying: “Neither did he ever shout at me nor did he ever disappoint me. I feel suffocated in such an environment.”

The woman also had a problem with the fact that he chooses to forgive her always and pardons every mistake when all she ever wanted was to “argue with him”.

In conclusion, she stated in court that this is not the life she had envisioned for herself. Her reasoning was, however, junked by the Sharia court on grounds of being “frivolous”.

She had later also approached a local panchayat to seek a resolution, but it also trashed her plea and refused to hear it.

Meanwhile, the husband has claimed that he never wronged the woman and only wanted to be a “perfect husband”.