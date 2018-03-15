App
India
Mar 15, 2018 08:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh tops the list of communal violence hit states in 2017: Government

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said 822 communal incidents took place in the country in 2017, whereas as many as 703 such incidents occurred in 2016 and 751 incidents in 2015.

PTI

Uttar Pradesh topped the list of states with maximum communal violence incidents in the country last year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Among the states where the highest number of such cases took place in 2017 include Uttar Pradesh (195 incidents) followed by Karnataka (100), Rajasthan (91), Bihar (85), Madhya Pradesh (60) besides others, he said in reply to a written question.

In 2016 also, the highest number of communal violence cases was reported from Uttar Pradesh (162 incidents) followed by Karnataka (101), Maharashtra (68), Bihar (65), Rajasthan (63) among others.

"The incidents are reported to be attributed to religious factors, land and property disputes, gender-related offences, social media related issues and other miscellaneous factors," Ahir said.

