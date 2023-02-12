UP to soon have maximum number of domestic flights in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Uttar Pradesh will soon have the maximum number of domestic flight services in the country and also 21 airports in the coming days, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said.

Addressing a session on "Civil Aviation in Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Opportunities" during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 at Vrindavan Yojna on Saturday, Scindia also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have rejuvenated the country.

Scindia said the land of Ayodhya, Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura has always shown a new path to the country.

Describing Uttar Pradesh as a favourable destination for investment, he said the state has made great strides in every field.

Ten new airports are being built in the state and the land survey work has started for two more, Scindia said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is going to have 21 airports in the coming days.

PTI