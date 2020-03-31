UP Shia Waqf Board waives off rentals for 3 months starting March 1

"The Board has directed its CEO to waive off rentals of all its properties for three months and communicate the decision to all the concerned with immediate effect," Chairman Board, Wasim Rizvi, told reporters here on Monday.
"The Board has directed its CEO to waive off rentals of all its properties for three months and communicate the decision to all the concerned with immediate effect," Chairman Board, Wasim Rizvi, told reporters here on Monday.He also appealed to all to provide food to at least two poor families.
First Published on Mar 31, 2020 10:55 am