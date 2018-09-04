UP restaurant launches 'Yogi thali' for Rs 10 on the first day of every month

Moneycontrol News

A restaurant owner in UP who is also allegedly a fan of UP CM Yogi Adityanth has launched a Yogi thali - costing just Rs 10 - that will be available on the first day of every month for people belonging to economically weaker sections in Allahabad.

Allahabad mayor Abhilasha Gupta launched the subsidised meal service.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, this pocket-friendly meal available at a mini restaurant called ‘Baba Da Dhaba’ near Attarsuiya locality in Allahabad will consist of rice, a seasonal vegetable, two tandoori rotis, dal, pickle and salad.

Dilip Kumar ‘Kakay’, owner of the restaurant and district president of Akhil Bharatiya Khatri Mahasabha said, “We have named it in the name of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath because he is working for the welfare of the people of the state and people are really appreciating his efforts. The meal will be free for the differently-abled, saints and the poor and for others it will cost Rs 10”.

The report quoted him saying that a part of the profit made on other days will be set aside to subsidise the Yogi thali. The owner also says that he has not asked for financial aid from anyone but people are free to donate food grains so that this initiative is made available on a daily basis.

Kakay, who also serves as the joint secretary of Jeev Kalyan Evam Shiksha Samiti mentioned that if the government supports him, he is willing to serve the Yogi thali at the Kumbh Mela 2019.

Atal Jan Ahar Yojna in Delhi and Deendayal Rasoi Yojana in Madhya Pradesh are some other canteens in India which provide subsidised meal facility to the underprivileged.