UP relaxes COVID-19 curbs in districts with less than 600 active cases, allows shops to operate from 7 am to 7 pm

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to ease the COVID-19 norms in districts with less than 600 active cases, an official order stated on May 30.

As per the relaxed norms, shops and "bazaars" would be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm. The relaxation will come into effect in 55 districts of the state, where the active caseload stands below 600.

In 20 other districts of UP, however, no relaxation would be permitted as the active COVID-19 caseload stands above 600.

Schools and colleges across the state would continue to remain closed, the order stated, adding that restaurants would be allowed to operate only for home delivery purpose.

The weekend curfew would also be continued to be observed, the government said.

The "partial coronavirus curfew" in Uttar Pradesh was first imposed in the state on April 30, and has been subsequently extended on weekly basis to curb the pace of virus transmission.

The restrictions led to the closure of markets, shopping malls and all other non-essential shops and establishments. In non-containment zones, shops categorised as essential were allowed to permit as per the timings notified by the local authorities.

Uttar Pradesh was one of the states severely affected by the second pandemic wave. The state's COVID-19 tally nearly doubled during the month of April.

Following the imposition of curbs, the test positivity rate began to dwindle. The state, as per the last update issued on May 29, recorded 2,402 new cases at a positivity rate of 0.8 percent. The number of active cases stood at 52,244, nearly 83 percent down from 3,10,783 active cases recorded on April 30. The recovery rate has climbed to 95.7 percent.

The cumulative count of infections in Uttar Pradesh has reached 16,86,138, whereas, the death toll stood at 20,053, as per the official data.