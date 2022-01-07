MARKET NEWS

UP ranked best state in water conservation efforts, Rajasthan second: Jal Shakti Ministry

The Ministry of Jal Shakti awarded Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu second and third ranks, respectively, for their work and efforts towards water conservation.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST
The initiative to provide water supply adhering to

The initiative to provide water supply adhering to "Quality Standards of IS 10500" will benefit the city’s 2.5- lakh population and 2 crore tourists who visit the holy place annually, he said.

Uttar Pradesh has been ranked as the best state in water conservation efforts for 2020, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Friday.

Addressing the 2020 National Water Awards, the Minister for Jal Shakti said the country required 1,000 billion cubic metres of water per year to cater to its agriculture, irrigation, industrial and domestic requirements.

"The usage of water is increasing but its availability is decreasing. Rainfall patterns are changing… By 2050, the demand for water would rise from 1,000 billion cubic metres to 1,400-1,500 billion cubic metres. So, we must move ahead with a positive attitude and take effective steps," Shekhawat said.

Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh received the best district award in the northern zone followed by Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab. In South, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala was awarded the best district followed by Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

East Champaran in Bihar and Godda in Jharkhand were awarded first and second ranks among districts in the East zone while Indore in Madhya Pradesh ranked first in the Western region.

Vadodara in Gujarat and Banswara in Rajasthan won a joint second rank. In the North East zone, Goalpara in Assam and Siang in Arunachal Pradesh were recognised for their water conservation efforts.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jal Shakti Ministry #Rajasthan #UP #Uttar Pradesh #water conservation
first published: Jan 7, 2022 03:09 pm

