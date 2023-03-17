 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UP power dept employees seek CM Yogi Adityanath intervention; power minister warns of action

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Power Minister AK Sharma blamed the 72-hour strike that began at 10 pm on Thursday on some ”irresponsible” leaders of the electricity department and said it was not in the interest of the employees.

The striking Uttar Pradesh electricity department employees on Friday claimed that their strike has hit power distribution in the state but the government said the situation is under control and warned those damaging power lines of strict action.

Power Minister AK Sharma blamed the 72-hour strike that began at 10 pm on Thursday on some ”irresponsible” leaders of the electricity department and said it was not in the interest of the employees. He said there have been reports of some employees trying to harm the power infrastructure, citing an incident from Deoria where someone threw sugarcane to damage a power line.

”I have tweeted pictures and videos of the same,” he said. ”Those responsible will be found and strict action will be taken against them.” The employees have sought Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s intervention to end the ”atmosphere of confrontation”.

They say some of their demands, which relate to ”pay anomalies” and outsourcing of operation and maintenance of power sub-stations, agreed by the government in December last year, have not been fulfilled by power corporations even after three months.