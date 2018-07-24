App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP Police gets creative on Twitter; uses dialogue from Sacred Games to get its message across against Fake News

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sacred Games, a Netflix-released series has teased everyone's imagination and UP Police are not falling behind.

“Jab tak fake news ka ye khel khatam nahi hoga, apun idharich hai,” - a dialogue from the popular series has now been converted in a meme by the UP Police to convey their stance against the spread of fake news.

The police tweeted this line from the series on Monday morning through its official handle.

The largest state of our country with maximum population, Uttar Pradesh, has witnessed and suffered many untoward incidents of violence caused by the spread of fake news.

Preventing the reach of false sensitive news is something that the police struggles with regularly. The police department's attempts at reaching a wider audience is interesting and creative.

Sacred Games- starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte - and its dialogues are being used increasingly to generate many memes on the Internet.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:26 pm

