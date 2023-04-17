 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

UP Police forms SIT to probe killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother Asraf

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

Citing a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police R K Vishwakarma, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the SIT was formed on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj.

UP Police forms SIT to probe killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother Asraf

The Uttar Pradesh Police has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, a senior official said on Monday.

Citing a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police R K Vishwakarma, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the SIT was formed on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj.

In order to ensure qualitative investigation and time-bound action, a three-member team of supervisors has also been formed.

This team is headed by the additional director general of police of Prayagraj. The other two members are the commissioner of police of Prayagraj and the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow, the statement said.