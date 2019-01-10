App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP police emergency response time reduced by around 10 mins: DGP

Stating that emphasis was given on training, the DGP said, "A first responder course was specifically designed after two months of analysis and it was the most detailed training given to the first responders anywhere in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Uttar Pradesh Police's emergency management system 'UP-100' has succeeded in reducing its response time by around 10 minutes, state DGP O P Singh said on January 10.

He said the service has emerged as a true and timely help to citizens in distress. "We have managed to bring down the response time of 'UP-100' vehicles from 24 minutes to 14 minutes 49 seconds," the DGP said while presenting the annual report (2018) of 'UP-100'.

He said that the next target is to "further reduce response time to 10 minutes" and ensure smooth conduct of general elections and Kumbh Mela, where a large gathering is expected. "

As per the desires of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we focussed on increasing visibility in public places to instill a sense of security in the common man. In 2018, over 52 lakh events were handled by 'UP-100' which are 10 per cent more as compared to 2017, when over 47 lakh events were taken up," he said.

related news

Stating that emphasis was given on training, the DGP said, "A first responder course was specifically designed after two months of analysis and it was the most detailed training given to the first responders anywhere in India.

"Due to this, there were fewer complaints against police, better action on the spot and improved morale of the force." He said 2018 was the year of integrations in which fire, government railway police, and medical services were integrated with 'UP-100'.

"The UP state road transport corporation is going to start panic buttons in 50 of its buses and they will be linked to 'UP-100'," he said. The NHAI is also in the process of setting up a highway response system that will be linked with 'UP-100'.

The state election commission has also expressed its desire to get real-time information about electoral events by linking up with 'UP-100', he added.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #India #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.