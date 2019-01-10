UP police emergency response time reduced by around 10 mins: DGP

The Uttar Pradesh Police's emergency management system 'UP-100' has succeeded in reducing its response time by around 10 minutes, state DGP O P Singh said on January 10.

He said the service has emerged as a true and timely help to citizens in distress. "We have managed to bring down the response time of 'UP-100' vehicles from 24 minutes to 14 minutes 49 seconds," the DGP said while presenting the annual report (2018) of 'UP-100'.

He said that the next target is to "further reduce response time to 10 minutes" and ensure smooth conduct of general elections and Kumbh Mela, where a large gathering is expected. "

As per the desires of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we focussed on increasing visibility in public places to instill a sense of security in the common man. In 2018, over 52 lakh events were handled by 'UP-100' which are 10 per cent more as compared to 2017, when over 47 lakh events were taken up," he said.

Stating that emphasis was given on training, the DGP said, "A first responder course was specifically designed after two months of analysis and it was the most detailed training given to the first responders anywhere in India.

"Due to this, there were fewer complaints against police, better action on the spot and improved morale of the force." He said 2018 was the year of integrations in which fire, government railway police, and medical services were integrated with 'UP-100'.

"The UP state road transport corporation is going to start panic buttons in 50 of its buses and they will be linked to 'UP-100'," he said. The NHAI is also in the process of setting up a highway response system that will be linked with 'UP-100'.

The state election commission has also expressed its desire to get real-time information about electoral events by linking up with 'UP-100', he added.