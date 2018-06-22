App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP police apologises after photo shows man lynched in Hapur being dragged by locals

The cops seen in the picture have been transferred to the Police Lines, an official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh police has issued an apology after a photograph of the victim of Hapur lynching being dragged by a crowd in the presence of three policemen went viral on social media.

The cops seen in the picture have been transferred to the Police Lines, an official said.

Kasim (45) was lynched following a minor tiff with a man on a motorcycle in Bacheda village in Pilkhuwa area on Monday.

The motorcyclist called his friends who beat up Kasim and his friend Samayuddin.

In a tweet, the UP police yesterday night apologised for the incident and said that the three policemen seen in the picture have been transferred to the Police Lines and an inquiry has been ordered.

"This picture seems to have been taken when the police had reached the spot to shift the injured to the police vehicle and because of the non availability of an ambulance at that moment, the victim was unfortunately carried this way," DGP Headquarters Uttar Pradesh police said.

"Admittedly, the policemen should have been more sensitive in their conduct . The humane concerns got ignored in the urgency of saving a life and maintaining law and order. As is clear from the picture the victim was rushed to the hospital by policemen in a UP100 PRV (police van)," it added.

The Hapur police had claimed Kasim and his friend were assaulted after a scuffle with some men from the neighbouring village. Police had registered a murder case and arrested two people.

"There are some rumours of a cow slaughter angle but they have not been found to be true in the investigations so far," the SP Sankalp had stated.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 03:25 pm

