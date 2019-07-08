UP: One killed, 14 injured in road accident

Mukaram (36) was killed in the accident that took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Sunday evening, they said.
One person was killed and 14 others were injured after a car hit an e-rickshaw near Bhensi village here, police said.
Mukaram (36) was killed in the accident that took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Sunday evening, they said.The injured persons, including four children, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 08:39 am