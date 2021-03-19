UP marching towards $1 trillion economy target, aims to become state with largest GSDP in coming year: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh is on path to achieve the '$1 trillion economy' target, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on the completion of four years of his government. The state, in the coming year, aims to become the largest in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), he added.

From a state GDP of Rs 10.90 lakh crore in 2015-16, Uttar Pradesh has succeeded in increasing the GSDP size to Rs 21.73 lakh crore, Yogi pointed in a column he wrote in the Times of India.

Before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, Uttar Pradesh was the fifth largest economy in the country. Now it has "emerged as the second largest economy", the chief minister said.

Only Maharashtra, with a state GDP size of Rs 31.52 lakh crore, is ahead of Uttar Pradesh.

"As we are marching towards becoming $1 trillion economy, our target in the coming year is to become the largest economy in terms of the GSDP," Yogi wrote.

The four years of his government's "commitment, dedication and transperancy" has ridden Uttar Pradesh of the 'Bimaru' tag - used in reference of the north Indian states which lagged behind in development, he said.

"The result of the changing environment is that UP is the first choice of investors today," Yogi further added. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for "self-reliant India", "ease of doing business" and "ease of living" as among the factors which have expedited the pace of development.

"He (prime minister) is pursuing the goal of making the country a US $5 trillion economy and UP expresses its commitment to achieve this noble goal," Yogi added.

Uttar Pradesh, while increasing its GSDP, also saw an improvement in per capita income from Rs 47,116 in 2015-16 to Rs 94,495 in 2020-21. Over 40 lakh families got housing and 1.38 crore received electricity connection in the four-year period, the chief minister said.