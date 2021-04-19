UP man gets Covaxin shot as first dose, Covishield as second

The UP man received Covaxin shot as the first dose and Covishield as the second. [Representative image]

In a major COVID-19 vaccination goof-up, an Uttar Pradesh resident was administered a different vaccine for his second dose. The man, a resident of Maharajganj district in UP, received Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as the first dose and the second one of AstraZeneca-Oxford University's Covishield.

The man lodged a complaint with the authorities upon realising the mistake made by hospital staff, Free Press Journal reported.

The complainant, along with two of his colleagues, got the first shot of Covaxin at the Maharajganj district hospital on February 25. The trio was scheduled to receive the second dose on March 25.

However, due to some work, they could not take the second shots and later went to take the second dose on April 13 at the same hospital.

As per the report, the health worker, without checking the man's registration cards and other details, administered a shot of Covershield as the second dose instead of Covaxin.

Upon learning of the mix-up, his two colleagues refused to take the second shots and lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister's Office office.

Subsequently, the CMO Dr A.K. Srivastava did a medical check-up on the complainant and said there was no side-effect, the report said.

Meanwhile, the CMO has ordered the suspension of the health worker till the investigation is complete.

Earlier this month, a woman in UP's Kanpur was given two shots of the first dose by a nurse, who was busy on a call and forgot that the beneficiary was already given a shot. The nurse was suspended.