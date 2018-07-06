UP lawyer claims he is 'Manasputra' of Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

A young man from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh is sure that he is the 'manasputra' (mind son) of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sanjeev Dwivedi, a lawyer at Allahabad High Court in the Lucknow bench, has also filed a petition for this claim in the Supreme Court. He is seeking a legal right to call himself Atal Bihari Vajpayee's son.

As per a report by The Asian Age, Dwivedi accepted that he was very inspired after hearing Vajpayee's 1996 Parliamentary speech. He considers Vajpayee like a God and has kept a picture of the former PM in a small temple, at his home, in front of which he says a prayer every morning.

Dwivedi has also written a book on Vajpayee, soon to be published. He talks about having a strong bond and emotional connection with Vajpayee. Dwivedi remembers the time he met the man in person and claims that Vajpayee had 'tears in his eyes'.

The 93-year-old former PM is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Dwivedi wishes to be near Vajpayee and take care of his 'father' at this time. Hence, he has moved court, to be declared as Vajpayee's son.