UP journalist burnt alive using sanitiser for reporting against ‘corrupt’ village head

A 37-year-old journalist and his friend were burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh over his reportage exposing the “corrupt” village pradhan (chief). Three men reportedly barged into the journalist’s house last week and set it ablaze using alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

According to an NDTV report, among the three men who killed the scribe and his friend was the son of the village chief. All three have been arrested, UP Police has informed.

On November 27, UP journalist Rakesh Singh Nirbhik, who used to write for ‘Rashtriya Swaroop’ -- a Lucknow-based newspaper – was found with severe burn injuries inside his home in Balrampur village, located at a distance of 160 km from Lucknow. His friend Pintu Sahu, 34, died before he could be taken to a Lucknow hospital, while Nirbhik succumbed within hours of receiving medical attention.

However, before breathing his last, the journalist informed hospital authorities that he was targeted for writing regularly on a “corrupt” village Pradhan and her son.

The Balrampur Police nabbed the three accused, including the pradhan’s son Rinku Mishra, on November 30.

Speaking about the crime, Balrampur police chief Dev Ranjan Verma said: “The accused were trying to cover up the crime by making it seem like an accident. But there were many loopholes and we understood this was a conspiracy.”

He added there were two motives behind the murder -- one, Nirbhik’s reports, two, a payment dispute between Sahu and Mishra.